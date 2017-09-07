Wilson returns Sept 23 in Oregon

By Ricardo Ibarra

Rising Pacific Northwest cruiserweight Mike “White Delight” Wilson (17-0, 8 KOs) returns to the ring in search of his eighteenth consecutive win on Saturday, September 23rd at the Jackson County Expo in his hometown of Central Point, Oregon. Headlining White Delight Promotions’ seven bout ‘Rogue Valley Rumble 8’ card, the undefeated Wilson will battle Kentucky’s Melvin Russell (10-2-2, 6 KOs) in a ten round fight.

This will mark the eighth time in the last two years Wilson has been the main attraction at home where he consistently draws large crowds. He’s made steady strides in that time, scoring impressive wins and moving himself up the rankings, currently holding the #7 spot in the WBA-NABA standings. He last fought in May, scoring an eye-catching first round stoppage of Ernest Reyna.

Russell, who’s only lost twice in fourteen fights, had rebounded from his first career loss in January—a split decision defeat at the hands of Cory Dulaney— scoring two consecutive wins before running into Massachusetts’ Edwin Rodriguez in July. Rodriguez stopped him in the second round in Russell’s last fight.

Wilson and Russell will square off in the main event of a seven-bout card that will also feature a number of other regional prospects.

Another promising cruiserweight will also see action as Tacoma’s Marquice Weston (9-1-1, 5 KOs) takes on Juan Reyna (6-7-1, 2 KOs), of Brownsville, Texas. Weston is on a two fight knockout run since coming back from his lone pro defeat in December of last year. Most recently he stopped tough Carlos Villanueva in the third round of their June meeting. Reyna, meanwhile, is coming off a first round loss to Alvin Varmall, Jr. in June. The two will square off in a four round match-up.

Promising young prospect Victor Morales, Jr. (6-0, 2 KOs) will look to add a seventh win to his unblemished record, taking on Redwood City, California’s Jesus Sandoval (5-11-3, 1 KO) in a Jr. lightweight tilt. The former amateur star has been on a solid run since truing pro last August on a PBC undercard in Anaheim, California, maintaining a busy schedule and racking up six straight wins. Morales, of Vancouver, Washington, last fought in June, pitching a near shutout win over Kevin Davila. Sandoval, who certainly has the edge in pro experience on his opponent with nineteen fights, is coming off a six round decision loss last month to Jose Iniguez. The bout is set for four rounds.

Making up the rest of the card will be popular local fighter Enrique Gallegos (7-5-1, 2 KOs) taking on Travis Cavalli (0-1) in a four round super middleweight fight; Troy Wohosky (2-2-1, 1 KO), of Medford, Oregon squaring off with tough Eugene, Oregon journeyman Corben Page (5-14-1) in a four round lightweight bout; Nicholas Jefferson (1-0, 1 KO) and Pendleton, Oregon’s Colby Grayson (0-2) meeting in a scheduled four round contest; and Abraham Martin (1-0, 1 KO) against an opponent to be determined.

Tickets to the card are on sale now and available at all Lil Pantry locations and Hawaiian Hut. To reserve ringside tables, call 541-324-2191. For more information visit the White Delight Promotions Facebook page.