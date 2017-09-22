Wilson faces Russell Saturday in Oregon

By Ricardo Ibarra

Undefeated cruiserweight Mike “White Delight” Wilson (17-0, 8 KOs) will look for his eighteenth consecutive win on Saturday night at the Jackson County Expo in his hometown of Central Point, Oregon, taking on Kentucky’s Melvin Russell (10-2-2, 6 KOs). Fighting in main event of the eighth ‘Rogue Valley Rumble’ card organized by White Delight Promotions, Wilson will face Russell in a scheduled ten rounder, headlining at home for the eighth time in two years.

Wilson, who is currently ranked #7 by the WBA-NABA and #16 by the NABF, is one of the most promising prospects to come out of the state in some time. He has continued to build a considerable fan-base in the southern Oregon region over the last two years, turning in fan-friendly wins and packing in large crowds each time he fights there. In his last fight, the rangy boxer turned in an impressive one round performance, stopping Texas’ Ernest Reyna in May.

Russell, who turned pro in January of 2015, has built a respectable fourteen-fight resume over two years, losing only twice. In his most recent outing, he lost to former world title challenger Edwin Rodriguez in two rounds. Prior to the Rodriguez bout, the aggressive banger had been on a two-fight winning run, scoring decision victories over Vance Garvey and Damion Reed.

“Russell’s a tough fighter,” said Wilson of his opponent. “A really strong guy. He fought a lot as an amateur. I know he’s in great shape and I know he’s going to come in and try to spoil my party. I expect a tough fight. No such thing as an easy fight. I really expect him to come in and push us.”

“I’m fighting at home and everybody’s excited about that here,” continued Wilson. “I have to come in and give them another victory and continue to move forward. It’s always a blessing fighting at home and I want to give them an exciting night.”

Wilson and Russell will square-off in a ten round bout at the 200 lbs. limit. Five other bouts will round out the remainder of the card, featuring regional fighters.

In a four round cruiserweight bout, Tacoma’s Marquice Weston (9-1-1, 5 KOs) will battle Texas’ Juan Reyna (6-7-1, 2 KOs). Weston is another skilled Pacific Northwest cruiserweight, holding eleven fights on his ledger with only one loss. He’s currently on a two-fight win streak, coming back from his lone defeat last December with a fourth round win over Jesse West in February, and in his most recent fight, a third stoppage over the durable Carlos Villanueva three months ago. Reyna, meanwhile, is looking for his first win since suffering a first round loss to Alvin Varmall, Jr. in June.

Quick fisted former decorated amateur Victor Morales, Jr. (6-0, 2 KOs) will look for his seventh straight win in a six round Jr. lightweight contest, taking on Eugene, Oregon’s Corben Page (5-14-1). The two fought once before, with Morales taking a five round decision win last May. Since then, Morales, of Vancouver, Washington, has gone on to score a five round decision victory over Kevin Davila in June, while Page has not fought. Page was originally scheduled to fight Troy Wohosky on this card, but moved to this spot after Morales’ original opponent fell out.

Medford’s Troy Wohosky (2-2, 1 KO) will now meet Kevin Davila (1-4-2) in four round welterweight match-up. Wohosky will fight for the second time this year after breaking a five-year forced hiatus due to injury in July with a five round shut-out win over Brennon Crow. Davila is coming off a five round defeat at the hands of Victor Morales, Jr..

Making up the rest of the card will be a four round cruiserweight bout between local fighter Abraham Martin (1-0, 1 KO) and Eugene’s Jose Rico (0-3); and Tacoma’s Nicholas Jefferson (1-0, 1 KO) taking on Colby Grayson (0-2), of Pendleton, Oregon in a four round welterweight contest.

“We have a good line-up scheduled,” said promoter Jenifer Wilson. “It’s going to be a good show with some great action-packed fights. I expect Russell to give Mike a good fight in the main event. He’s a really good match-up for him. Should give the crowd a good fight. We have a lot of hometown guys on the card too, so I think the crowd’s going to be into it. The community is awesome around here and they know how to support their fighters. Nothing like southern Oregon. They know how to get behind their local guys.”

The eighth ‘Rogue Valley Rumble’ will kick-off at 7 p.m., with the doors scheduled to open at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at all Lil Pantry locations and Hawaiian Hut, or at the door on fight night. To reserve ringside tables, call 541-324-2191. The weigh-ins will be open to the public and take place on Friday at 7 p.m. at Chadwicks Pub & Sports Bar in Medford. For more information visit the White Delight Promotions Facebook page.