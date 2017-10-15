Williams Wins Bout In Springfield

By Gary “Digital” Williams at ringside

In the main event of a Victory Boxing Promotions card at the ABC Sports Complex in Springfield, VA, Washington, DC super bantamweight Daron “Sweet Tay” Williams scored a first-round TKO over Marquis Pierce of Newark, NJ. In his Beltway homecoming, Williams, who fought his first five bouts in Phoenix, AZ, went to work early overpowering Pierce before unleashing a flurry of right hands that forced referee Billy Johnson to stop the contest at 1:46 of the round. Williams remains undefeated with a record of 6-0, three KO’s. Pierce is now 1-12.

The co-feature saw Capitol Heights, MD super bantamweight Thomas “KO” Snow return to action with a six-round unanimous decision over the always-durable Stephon McIntyre of Jonesboro, GA. In his first action since May of 2016, Snow was able to land solid punches that helped outwork McIntyre throughout the contest McIntyre stayed with his opponent in the bout but did not land enough punches to change the tide of battle. Judge Brian Costello saw the bout as a shutout for Snow, 60-54. Judge Ron Rodriguez saw the contest, 59-55 and judge Luc Belhumeur scored it 58-56 for Snow who is now 19-3, 12 KO’s. McIntyre’s record is now 2-35-2.

Justin and Jason — The Bell Twins of District Heights, MD — were both victorious on this card. Light heavyweight Justin scored a second-round TKO over the debuting Ben D. Williams of Benton Harbor, MI. Bell was able to walk Williams down in the first round. In the second, Williams tripped against the ropes and seemed to injure his left ankle. Williams seemed to recover and attempted to exchange with Bell but Bell had the more powerful arsenal and landed a right to the body that dropped Williams to one knee and he could not beat the count. The bout was stopped at 1:37 of the round. Justin Bell is now 3-0, two KO’s.

Super middleweight Jason Bell captured a four-round unanimous decision over the debuting Alan Stephenson of Richmond, VA. Bell gained a significant advantage in the second round of the bout by using solid body shots. Bell maintained control the rest of the way, although he could not increase his advantage in the contest. Bell did win by shutout (40-36) on all three scorecards and raised his record to 3-0, one KO.

Alexandria, VA welterweight Jean-Jacques Broussard made a successful pro debut winning a third-round TKO over the equally-debuting Tyrone Beauford of Benton Harbor, MI. After an awkward first round, Broussard settled down in the contest and started to land shots. Eventually, during a Broussard flurry, Beauford stopped boxing and forced referee Mark D’Attilio to stop the bout at 1:05 of the third.

Highly-touted Philadelphia, PA welterweight prospect Jaron “Boots” Ennis scored an easy first round TKO over Ayi “Bruce Lee” Bruce of Albany, NY by way of Accra, Ghana. Ennis wasted no time in swarming Bruce with rights and lefts. Bruce could not land a single punch and was knocked down by a left hand. Moments later, Ennis completed the swarm and forced Johnson to stop the bout at 1:37. Ennis remains undefeated at 16-0, 14 KO’s while Bruce drops to 23-15, 15 KO’s.

Super middleweight Alex Lara of Manhattan, NY made a successful pro debut stopping debuting Zameze Braswell of Elm City, NC at 2:34 of the first round. Braswell actually landed the first couple of solid punches in the round. However, Lara was able to right the ship by landing a right hand on top of Braswell’s head and dropping him to the canvas. Braswell tried to mount a comeback but another Lara right hand dropped Braswell for a second time and the bout was stopped.

Undefeated super welterweight Zsolt “The Phenom” Daryani of Toronto, Ontario, Canada stopped veteran Fabian Lyimo of Dar-Es-Salaam, Tanzania at 1:32 of the first round. Daryani, a native of Budapest, Hungary was able to land a crushing right hand that dropped Lyimo to the canvas. Referee D’Attilio counted to six before the bout was halted. Daryani is now 13-0, 12 KO’s. Lyimo’s record drops to 23-8-2, 15 KO’s.

In the opening contest, “The Cuban Princess” Bertha Aracil of Yonkers, NY made short work of the debuting Rayven Chatman of Rocky Mount, NC. Aracil stopped Chatman with punches that made Chatman turn her head away from the action before the bout was stopped at 52 seconds of the first round. Aracil is now 4-0, three KO’s.

The matchmaker for the contest was Brian Dillon. The ring announcer was Henry “Discombobulating” Jones.