Williams-Sulęcki in the works?

By Przemek Garczarczyk

A couple of weeks ago, Andrzej Wasilewski (Sferis Knockout Promotions), promoter of WBC #5 rated super welterweight Maciej Sulęcki (25-0, 10 KO) told Polish media that “something big is in the works.” Turns out the “something big” is WBC #6 Julian “J-Rock” Williams (23-1, 15 KO) who Wasilewski says received an offer to confront the still undefeated Sulęcki.



Both Sulęcki and Williams have the same advisor, and Sulęcki did not hesitate when the offer arrived.

“Let’s do it, I didn’t even ask for how much because this is what I want since knocking out Centeno. I need real fights, not just paydays versus fighters that aren’t really supposed to be in the same ring with me. I know J-Rock, know his style. Hard man, fearless. It’s like we are talking about me,” smiles Sulęcki. “I’m training right now, ready whenever they need me.”

According to sources, there’s no definitive “yes” or “no” from Williams.

“I don’t personally know “J-Rock” but he doesn’t seem like a person who is afraid of fighting,” said Sulecki. “You can say the same about me – this is why I hope for this bout to happen – even in his backyard, in Philadelphia,” said 28-year-old Polish fighter, who has knocked out the last seven fighters he faced.

Fan-friendly bout, without a clear favorite? What a concept!