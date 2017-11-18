Williams defeats Smith, Thompson and Nyambayar also win

Jr middleweight Julian “J-Rock” Williams (24-1-1, 15 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over former IBF jr middleweight world champion Ishe Smith (29-9, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Smith was cut over the left eye by an accidental headbutt in round two. The 27-year-old J-Rock was faster and hit harder, but the crafty Smith, 12 years his senior, put his punches together in relentless combinations. Smith was cut again over the same eye by a seventh round headclash. The fighters battled hard to the end. Scores were 99-91, 98-92, 97-93 for J-Rock.

Light heavyweight Lionell Thompson (19-4, 11 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Earl Newman (10-1-1, 7 KOs). Referee Robert Byrd gave Newman a standing eight-count in round three. Thompson battered Newman to the deck again in round four. Newman, however, persevered until the final bell. Scores were 97-91, 97-91, 96-92.

In a clash between unbeaten featherweight prospects, Tugstsogt Nyambayar (9-0, 8 KOs) recovered from a second round knockdown to defeat Harmonito Dela Torre (19-0, 12 KOs) by eight round unanimous decision. Scores were 79-73, 78-73, 78-73, all for Nyambayar who is a 2012 Olympic silver medalist.