November 18, 2017

Williams defeats Smith, Thompson and Nyambayar also win

Jr middleweight Julian “J-Rock” Williams (24-1-1, 15 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over former IBF jr middleweight world champion Ishe Smith (29-9, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Smith was cut over the left eye by an accidental headbutt in round two. The 27-year-old J-Rock was faster and hit harder, but the crafty Smith, 12 years his senior, put his punches together in relentless combinations. Smith was cut again over the same eye by a seventh round headclash. The fighters battled hard to the end. Scores were 99-91, 98-92, 97-93 for J-Rock.

Light heavyweight Lionell Thompson (19-4, 11 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Earl Newman (10-1-1, 7 KOs). Referee Robert Byrd gave Newman a standing eight-count in round three. Thompson battered Newman to the deck again in round four. Newman, however, persevered until the final bell. Scores were 97-91, 97-91, 96-92.

In a clash between unbeaten featherweight prospects, Tugstsogt Nyambayar (9-0, 8 KOs) recovered from a second round knockdown to defeat Harmonito Dela Torre (19-0, 12 KOs) by eight round unanimous decision. Scores were 79-73, 78-73, 78-73, all for Nyambayar who is a 2012 Olympic silver medalist.

Results from Queens, NY
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.