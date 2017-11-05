Wilder: I want Joshua…no more excuses

After his brutal first round knockout of Bermane Stiverne, WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder was asked by SHOWTIME Sports reporter Jim Gray about a possible fight with unified WBA/IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. “I’ve been waiting on that fight for a long time now,” said Wilder. “I declare war upon you. Do you accept my challenge? I’ve been waiting for a long time. I know I’m the champion. I know I’m the best. Are you up for the test?

“A king doesn’t chase the peasants. A king takes kings. I want Joshua. If he doesn’t give me the fight we have other plans. The world wants Joshua, the world wants Wilder, I want Joshua. Joshua come and see me baby. No more dodging, no more excuses. Make the date, don’t wait.”