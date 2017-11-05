November 5, 2017

Wilder: I want Joshua…no more excuses

After his brutal first round knockout of Bermane Stiverne, WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder was asked by SHOWTIME Sports reporter Jim Gray about a possible fight with unified WBA/IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. “I’ve been waiting on that fight for a long time now,” said Wilder. “I declare war upon you. Do you accept my challenge? I’ve been waiting for a long time. I know I’m the champion. I know I’m the best. Are you up for the test?

“A king doesn’t chase the peasants. A king takes kings. I want Joshua. If he doesn’t give me the fight we have other plans. The world wants Joshua, the world wants Wilder, I want Joshua. Joshua come and see me baby. No more dodging, no more excuses. Make the date, don’t wait.”

Former Olympian Vargas Batters Brown
Nelson Scores TKO In Ashburn Homecoming
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.