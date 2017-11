WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder ripped into WBA/IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on ESPN Sports Nation.

“Joshua, let’s make this fight happen man,” said Wilder. “…I’m ready, I don’t know about you. Y’all had it easy. It’s been breezy for you. You’re ready to fight low opposition and get paid millions of dollars and you don’t want that gravy train to end, but I am the man that’s going to end your career!”