Wilder, Stiverne Workout Pix and Quotes

Photos: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder and former world champion Bermane Stiverne showed off their power and skills at the media workout Wednesday in Brooklyn before they meet in the main event on Saturday from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Deontay Wilder: “Stiverne is going to see me come to Barclays Center and finish the job on Saturday. He survived the first time. He’s the only one to survive on their feet. This is something that I’ve come back to. I will finish the job this time. Stiverne had a lot of excuses after the last fight. Nobody wants to hear excuses from the loser. He knows what happened. I beat him 12 rounds in a row. I think this fight will be even easier for me. He hasn’t improved since we last fought, but I’m going to show him a whole new Deontay Wilder. This is the end of Bermane Stiverne’s career right here.

“As soon as Anthony Joshua accepts the fight, then I’ll be there. They’re trying to distract people because they know that I’m a danger to anybody’s career. All their excuses have nothing to do with the sport of boxing. The only thing people care about is the best fighting the best, and that’s what I’m trying to do.

“I thought the first Stiverne fight should have been stopped. He had knots all over his faced and was concussed. I’m not trying to leave any doubt this time around. This is my mandatory opponent. I must face him and that’s just what it is. I’ve called out every name in the sport. All the top guys have ducked me, so I just have to take care of the people that are able to get in the ring.”

Bermane Stiverne: “I have no fear heading into this fight. It’s not that I didn’t see the openings in the last fight, I just couldn’t physically perform how I needed to. I had health concerns last fight but now I’ve turned the chapter on that and I’m focused on Saturday night. This is going to be a completely different fight this time around.

“I’m hungry to win. I’m always motivated and excited about getting into the ring, but obviously this is the biggest chance I’m going to have. The stage is set and my destiny is in front of me. I always said I was going to be the first person to beat him, and that is going to come together on Saturday. Everything has been perfect in camp. Deontay is going to be in for a real rude awakening on Saturday. I’m going to let my fists do the talking for me.”