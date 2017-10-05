Wilder: Stiverne will pay for Luis Ortiz screwing up

It was officially announced today that WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay Wilder will defend his title against mandatory challenger Bermane Stiverne on Saturday, Nov. 4 live on SHOWTIME in a rematch of their 2015 world title fight. The event is presented by Premier Boxing Champions from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Deontay Wilder: “Stiverne asked for it, so he’s going to get it. Whatever happens happens. Ask and you shall receive. I’m relieved to be getting my mandatory out of the way. At least now I won’t have to deal with that down the road.

“In the first fight, I broke my hand in the third round, and I still dominated. That was a lot of the reason why it went the distance. This time it’s a different day, different time and different fight. This time it won’t end well for him. Despite all of these obstacles that are thrown in my path, it still will not stop me from reaching my ultimate goal, which is to be the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

“Stiverne will pay for Luis Ortiz screwing up!”

Bermane Stiverne: “I am ready, willing and able to seize back my title from Wilder. We all know that Wilder dodged a bullet in the first fight, but not this time. It was my fault, but I learn from my mistakes. On November 4, Wilder will feel my pain.”

Promoter Lou DiBella: “The show must go on, as they say, and Deontay Wilder still plans to put on a show for New York City. Considering Stiverne’s status as mandatory challenger, he was always going to be a roadblock in Deontay’s quest for heavyweight unification. Now it’s time to see if Deontay can clear that roadblock and continue on his path to becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion and the most recognizable and dominant force in boxing.”

In the SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING co-feature, former welterweight world champion Shawn Porter will battle perennial contender Adrian Granados in a matchup of two all-action fighters. In the opening bout of the three-fight telecast, unbeaten contender Sergey Lipinets will take on Akihiro Kondo for the vacant IBF Junior Welterweight World Championship.