Wilder: If Stiverne beats me, I will retire

By Robert Hough

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder; his Nov. 4 opponent Bermane Stiverne, a late replacement for Luis Ortiz, who failed a drug test; and promoter Lou DiBella took part in a conference call Tuesday to discuss the fight.

Lou DiBella: “Bermane Stiverne has absolutely nothing to lose. He must feel like this is Christmas Day.”

Bermane Stiverne: “I always thought the fight was never going to happen with Deontay and Ortiz. When they announced it, the first thing I thought was, ‘This fight is not gonna happen so I gotta get ready for it.’ I’ve known Ortiz since 2004. He’s always been who he is now. In the first fight with Deontay, everything he gave me, I ate it for breakfast and I was a sick man.”

Deontay Wilder: “If you ate my punches for breakfast, I hope you left room for lunch, baby. The way I feel about boxing, if Bermain Stiverne beats me, I will retire. If I lose to him, I’m done. I’m out. That’s it. I might move to MMA or some shit!”

“My head is in a peaceful state of mind. I still sit back and analyze my career. I think, ‘What have I done so wrong to get the bad end of the stick with every fight?’ All I ever wanted was to fight the best and be the best.”

“I want it to show, that I’m the best, not just in the record, but all the way around. It saddens me. I almost makes me lose the love of boxing. People getting on banned substance when you know you’re not supposed to be. It’s starting to sicken me and I don’t want to feel this way about boxing. Am I better out of this sport than in this sport? Am I that dangerous that other fighters feel they have to do these things?”