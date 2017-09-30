Wilder still wants to fight Ortiz

Failed drug test or no, WBA heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder says he still wants to fight Luis Ortiz. “I will be fighting November 4 at the Barclay Center still,” said Wilder on Instagram. “It’s all up to the WBC. Whatever they want to do with it. I already put in the request that I still want to fight him no matter what, because if these mother f–kers gonna do these PEDs, they’re just gonna do it. So if you need some help with me fine, but let’s make this sh-t still happen. But again it’s not up to me, so we’ll see what happens baby.”