September 28, 2017

Wilder-Ortiz undercard announced

Former welterweight world champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter will battle Adrian Granados in the featured bout of the undercard for Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz on Saturday, Nov. 4 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Also unbeaten contender Sergey Lipinets will take on Akihiro Kondo for the vacant IBF Junior Welterweight World Championship to open the SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING tripleheader.

And, former heavyweight champion Bermane Stiverne and former title challenger Dominic Breazeale will meet in a 10-round heavyweight attraction that will stream live via SHOWTIME Sports.

