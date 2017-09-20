Wilder, Ortiz speak

Undefeated WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and Cuban southpaw Luis “The Real King Kong” Ortiz spoke about their upcoming November 4th title clash.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time and I’m excited that the time has come to meet Luis Ortiz,” said Wilder. “Ortiz is considered the boogeyman of the sport and I am the hardest hitter in boxing. When you put us together in a ring, you will get one of the best heavyweight fights in a long time. I will unify the division. This I promise. This is the first step towards unifying. Any heavyweight that gets in my way is getting knocked out.”

“Wilder has been doing a lot of talking about me and this fight,” said Ortiz. “I’m tired of hearing it. I’m not that big on talking. I like to do all my talking in the ring and that’s what I plan to do. I respect him. I know he hits hard, but I hit hard too. It’s going to be a great fight. I can’t wait to get in the ring and shut him up in front of everybody at Barclays Center on SHOWTIME on November 4.”