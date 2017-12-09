December 9, 2017

Wilder-Ortiz heats up

Unbeaten heavyweight contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz (28-0, 24 KOs) and WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder exchanged words in the ring after the Ortiz KO win Friday night in Miami.

Photo: Douglas DeFelice/Premier Boxing Champions

Deontay Wilder: “I’ve wanted you and I’m going to bless you again with another opportunity. I was ready the first time. This is a new day for you. I think you’re one of the best heavyweights in the world and I want to prove that I am the best. We must fight each other. You will have your fight.”

Luis Ortiz: “Anthony Joshua doesn’t want to fight either of us, let’s give the world this fight. There will be no excuses. I will be ready to do this for Cuba!”

