Whyte: Wilder will fall in three

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBC #5, IBF #7,WBO #10 heavyweight Dillian Whyte (21-1, 16 KOs) was impressive in defeating Malcolm Tann (24-6, 13 KOs) on Saturday, stopping tann in round three. The win could now set him up for a fight against WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

“I’m a natural body puncher and try to hurt these guys to the body,” Whyte stated. “Against Deontay Wilder, imagine those shots. With his thin, lean body he’d fall after three or four rounds. I believe in my power. If I land I can knock any of these heavyweights out!”