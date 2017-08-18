Whyte targets Wilder or Parker

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBC #5, IBF #7, WBO #10 Dillian Whyte (20-1, 15 KOs) is confident of victory over Malcolm Tann (24-5, 13 KOs) on Saturday in Lincoln, Nebraska, which could get him a title shot against WBC champion Deontay Wilder or WBO champion Joseph Parker. “It’s good to make some noise Stateside because we are trying to make some noise to get the Deontay Wilder fight,” Whyte told Sky Sports. “It’s good to come here, put on a show, hopefully get the KO and go home.

“I am at a level now where I am just one or two fights away from big mega-fights, so we have to think about what we’re doing. I was having a conversation with Eddie (Hearn) and Frank (Smith) the other day, saying what we can do and what kind of fights can we get in the meantime because ultimately we are waiting for the big world title fight – either Joseph Parker or Deontay Wilder.”