Whyte clashes with Helenius October 28

Dillian Whyte will face Robert Helenius for the WBC Silver Heavyweight title at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on October 28. “It’s been a very frustrating few months trying to get someone to fight me,” said Whyte. “I thank Robert for stepping up and in two weeks’ time we will fight for the WBC Silver title in Cardiff. I love to fight and I’m looking forward to being back in the ring, getting the victory and moving on to challenge for the World Heavyweight title.”

“This is a huge fight and I’m excited about fighting the winner of last December’s thriller between Whyte and Chisora,” said Helenius. “Chisora and I were scheduled to fight in May but he ran. To my understanding Dillian is not a runner and he will stand and fight. This is a big fight for the Heavyweight division and may the best man win.”

Whyte’s clash with Helenius is part of a huge night of action in Wales, topped by Anthony Joshua MBE’s World Heavyweight title defence against Kubrat Pulev.

A star-studded cast line-up in support of Joshua’s clash with the Bulgarian, as Kal Yafai defends his WBA Wold Super-Flyweight title against Japanese mandatory challenger Sho Ishida and Irish sensation Katie Taylor challenges for her first World title as she takes on two-weight World champion Anahi Esther Sanchez for the WBA Lightweight crown.