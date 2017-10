WBC #3, IBF #6, WBO #6, WBA #8 heavyweight Dillian Whyte (22-1, 16 KOs) outpointed IBF #9 Robert Helenius (25-2, 16 KOs) over twelve mostly uneventful rounds at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Helenius landed some hard shots in round two. Whyte pretty much took over after that. Helenius was gassed and seemed to be hampered a hand injury, but Whyte was unable to take advantage. In the end, Whyte won 119-109, 119-109 and 118-111 to claim the WBC silver title.