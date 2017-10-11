Weston-Lyons top Auburn, WA card Oct. 28

By Ricardo Ibarra

Headlining Pacific Northwest Professional Boxing Promotions’ October 28th nine-bout card, Tacoma, Washington’s Marquice Weston (10-1-1, 6 KOs) will take on Louisiana’s Steven Lyons (3-1) in a cruiserweight fight at the Green River Conference and Event Center in Auburn, Washington.

Weston is looking for his fourth consecutive win since coming back from his lone pro defeat last December. The rangy 6’6” tall Northwest prospect has been on solid run over the last ten months, stopping all three of his opponents. In his most recent fight, he knocked out Juan Reyna in the first round, ending matters with a vicious body shot. Lyons, meanwhile, last fought in March, scoring a decision win over Santino Turnbow. Weston and Lyons will meet in a scheduled six round match-up. In addition, a stacked undercard featuring regional prospects is also on tap.

In the semi-main event, Burlington, Washington’s Steven “Hands of Gold” Villalobos (5-0, 4 KOs) will look to add a sixth straight win to his unblemished record, taking on Cory Vom Baur (2-5), of Spokane, in a Jr. middleweight contest. Villalobos went the distance for the first time in his last outing, dominating tough Montana journeyman Daniel Gonzalez over four rounds to claim a shut-out decision win in July. Vom Baur’s last fight took place in June of last year when he lost in the third to David Mijares. They will meet in a scheduled four rounder.

In another four round Jr. middleweight fight, Bellingham, Washington’s Kevin Torres (5-0-1, 5 KOs) hopes to keep his five-fight knockout streak going, facing off with Kevin Davila (1-5-2), of Puyallup, Washington. Torres scored a highlight reel worthy knockout in his last fight, demolishing Javier Olachea in one round this past August in Mexico. Davila is coming off a competitive loss to Troy Wohosky in September.

In other four round bouts, former amateur stand-outs Richard Van Siclen (4-0, 3 KOs), of Seattle, and pro debuting Alex Cazak, of Portland, will meet in a light heavyweight clash; Tacoma’s Nicholas Jefferson (1-0, 1 KO) will square off with Ramel Snegur (1-1-1) in a welterweight tilt; Kevin Roberson (0-1) will take on Justin Milani (1-5) in a cruiserweight scrap; Sebastian Baltazar and Marcos Flores will make their pro debuts against each other in a fight at the 122-pound limit; Chris Reyes, who will fight as a pro for the first time, will meet Nichoulas Briannes (1-7) at Jr. welterweight; and in what promises to be an action packed fight, Yakima, Washington’s Carlos Villanueva (2-2) will drop down from cruiserweight to battle John Peak (1-0, 1 KO), of Bonney Lake, Washington, in a super middleweight match-up.

Tickets to the card, dubbed ‘Fight Night Fright Night,’ are on sale now and available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fight-night-fright-night-brawl-5-tickets-37360553421 For more information visit PNW Professional Boxing Promotions’ Facebook page.