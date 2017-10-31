Weston defeats Lyons in Auburn

By Ricardo Ibarra

Photos by Mike Blair/Boxingprospects.net

Headlining Pacific Northwest Professional Boxing Promotions’ nine bout line-up, Tacoma, Washington’s Marquice Weston (11-1-1, 6 KOs) added his fourth straight win on Saturday night at the Green River Conference and Events Center in Auburn, Washington, defeating New Orleans’ Steven Lyons (3-2) by unanimous decision.

Weston out-worked Lyons throughout a majority of the six rounds, employing an aggressive approach and pushing Lyons back with jabs and hard shots to the body. Lyons, who proved to be a crafty fighter, did find some success with hard overhand rights and left hooks, particularly in the second and fifth rounds when he was able to jump in and catch the taller Weston. Weston, though, was the more effective fighter in the fight and landed at a higher rate. All three judges scored the fight for Weston at 58-56. The fight was contested in the heavyweight division.

The 6’6” tall Weston has had a banner year, surging after suffering his first pro loss last December with four good wins. His team is planning a possible December return.

Unbeaten Jr. middleweight Steven Villalobos (6-0, 5 KOs), of Burlington, Washington, added a sixth win to his unblemished ledger, scoring a first round stoppage over Spokane’s Cory Vom Baur (2-6). Villalobos weathered an early attack from his awkward opponent, covering up well and countering the wild offensive with hard rights to the head and thudding hooks to the body. Mid-way through the round Villalobos dropped Vom Baur with a lead straight right. Moments later a right hand counter sent Vom Baur down again. This time he waved his hands indicating he was done, prompting referee Terrance Moody to call a halt to the bout at 2:19 of the first round.

Bellingham, Washington’s Kevin Torres (6-0-1, 5 KOs) claimed a four round majority decision win over Kevin Davila (1-6-2), of Puyallup, in Jr. middleweight contest. The first two rounds of the fight were closely contested, with both combatants landing their fair share of leather. In the third Torres began to take over with the quicker hands and more accurate punching. Torres continued to outland the game Davila down the stretch. Two of the judges scored the fight for Torres at 40-36, with the third seeing it even at 38-38.

In a light heavyweight bout pitting two former Northwest amateur stand-outs against each other, Seattle’s Richard Vansiclen (5-0, 3 KOs) defeated Portland’s Alex Cazac (0-1) by unanimous decision. Van Siclen was the more effective fighter in active fight, working well behind stiff jabs and landing at a higher rate. Cazac had a good second round and came on late in the others, but didn’t do enough scoring for a sustained span. All three judges saw the fight for Vansiclen with scores of 40-36, 40-36, and 39-37. Cazac was making his pro debut.

Former Golden Gloves champion Nicholas Jefferson (2-0, 2 KOs), of Tacoma, added his second win as pro in a welterweight fight, stopping Portland’s Ramel Snegur (1-2-1) in the third round. The difference in hand speed showed quickly in the bout with Jefferson landing the quicker, cleaner shots. He hurt Snegur late in the second round but didn’t capitalize. In the third, a straight right wobbled Snegur against the ropes, prompting the referee to step in and call it at 1:18 of the round.

Bonney Lake, Washington’s John Peak (2-0, 1 KO) defeated Yakima’s Carlos Villanueva (2-3) in a closely contested four round light heavyweight fight. Villanueva got off to a good start in the first round, landing well behind his jab. In the second Peak upped his output, though, working well to the body and coming back upstairs. Late in the round Peak dropped Villanueva with a right to the mid-section. Villanueva came on in a close third round. Down the stretch both fighters appeared to slow, but Peak had an edge in punches landed. All three judges scored the fight 38-37 for Peak.

Cris Reyes (1-0) made a successful entrance into the paid ranks, claiming a unanimous decision win over Johnathan Arias (2-3, 1 KO) in a four round welterweight bout. Reyes pressured his opponent from the outset, maintaining a busy work-rate and pushing the fight in close. He kept up his aggression through the fight, controlling the action with the busier hands and more accurate punching. All three judges scored the fight 40-36 for Reyes.

In an action-filled Jr. featherweight fight between two fighters making their pro debuts, Kent, Washington’s Marcos Flores (1-0) defeated Tacoma’s Sebastian Baltazar (0-1) by majority decision. Both fighters got to work early, landing solidly in the first round, with Baltazar having an edge with the more precise body punching. The second was close with each fighter having his moments. In the third, Flores appeared to gain an edge with the more aggressive attack. After a slow start to the fourth, both fighters unloaded down the stretch. The official tallies read 39-37 twice and 38-38, giving Flores the win.

Pendleton, Oregon’s Justin Milani (2-5, 1 KO) added his first win in five fights, stopping Kevin Roberson (0-2) in the first round of a scheduled four. Milani stunned Roberson late in the round with a right hand and followed up with a barrage that went unanswered by Roberson, forcing the referee to step in and stop it. The end came at 2:31 of the round. The bout was contested in the cruiserweight division.

Pacific Northwest Professional Boxing Promotions will hold their next event sometime in February.