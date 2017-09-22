West returns after three years

Two-time female world champion Keliesha “Wild Wild” West – after a three year absence – returns to the ring this Saturday in the main event of “World Fighting Championship 79” at the Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage. Featherweight Ryan Caballero, brother of former world champion Randy Caballero, and local fan favorite featherweight Javier Padilla will also be in action.

West (16-2-3, 4 KOs) of Moreno Valley, CA will take on Kriestie Simmons (8-2, 2 KOs) of Aurora, CO in a six round super featherweight bout. “I had some promotional issues but I am ready to come back and start my new journey towards another world championship,” said West, a former bantamweight and jr bantamweight titleholder. West began boxing at the age of ten and became a decorated amateur, winning 98 amateur bouts, including the 2003 National Golden Gloves. She began her pro career in 2006, when she was just eighteen years old. West captured the Women’s WBO Bantamweight title in September 2010 and became the IFBA super bantamweight champ in October 2012.

On the undercard, Caballero (2-0) of Coachella, California will battle Melfi Monterroso (0-1) in a four round featherweight bout.

Also in action, Padilla (3-0-1, 3 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, who is managed and trained by Joel Diaz, the former long-time trainer of Timothy Bradley, will be showcased in a featherweight four-rounder.

Several more bouts featuring top and local talent will be showcased.

Matt McGovern of the WFC has promoted 78 boxing and MMA shows throughout the United States over the past four years. This will be the second WFC event at the Agua Caliente this year.

The doors open at 6p and the first bell is at 7p. Tickets are available at www.HotWaterCasino.com/wfc-boxing.