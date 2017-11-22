Weights from West Virginia

Matt Conway 135 vs. Jorge Luis Munguia 136
Joey Holt 174 vs. Tahlik Taylor 175
Montana Love 145 vs. Wilfredo Acuna 144
Justin Steave 160 vs. James Robinson 161
Mike Conway 139 vs. Mundo Martinez 137
Dustin Arnold 136 vs. Eliot Brown 136.5
Rosalindo Morales 138 vs. Joshua Cook *No show, suspension pending
3 semi-pro bouts to precede pro card
Venue: Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, New Cumberland, WV
Promoter: Made Men Promotions
Date: Tonight
Doors open at 5:00pm, and first bell is at 7:00pm. Tickets starting at $30 available at the door until sold out.