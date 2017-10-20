Weights from San Francisco

Professional boxing returns to the city of San Francisco, CA, on Saturday as hometown hero Karim “Hard Hitta” Mayfield (19-4-1, 11 KOs), takes on undefeated prospect Miguel Dumas (10-0, 7 KOs). The bout will take place at the beautiful historic San Francisco Armory. On the line with be the WBU Americas welterweight belt.



Karim Mayfield 147 vs. Miguel Dumas 147

Raquel Miller 157 vs. Lisa Noel Williams 154

Xavier Martinez 131 vs. Raymond Chacon 125

Ricardo Pinell 165 vs. Carlos Ruiz 169

Willie Shaw 137 vs. Lennard Davis 137