Weights from Rivers Casino, Pittsburgh, PA

Bill Hutchinson 136.6 vs. Victor Abreu 139.8
Matt Conway 137.4 vs. Osnel Charles 138
Jermaine Franklin 229.3 vs. Daniel Pasciolla 241.5
Mark Daley 152.9 vs. Raphael Sinegal 152.9
Kelvin Smith 137.7 vs. Kevin Shacks 141.8
Rosalindo Morales 139.6 vs. Adam Young 139.6
Branden Pizarro 137.8 vs. Israel Villela 140
Promoter: Made Men Promotions
Saturday August 12, 2017
Doors open at 5:00, and first bell is at 7:00. Tickets are priced $100, $75, $60, $50, and $30 and are available at www.mademenboxing.com or the door.