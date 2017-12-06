Weights from Rhode Island

Listed below are weights for all the participants in Thursday night’s CES Boxing 2017 season finale at Twin River Casino. The official start time Thursday is 7 p.m. ET. Doors open at 6. The FIGHTNIGHT LIVE stream on Facebook begins at 8.
Khiary Gray 148 vs. Greg Jackson 148
Natasha Spence 145 vs. Aleksandra Magdziak Lopes 147
Anthony Marsella Jr. 137 vs. Oscar Eduardo Quezada 135
Jamaine Ortiz 134 vs. Derrick Murray 135
Kendrick Ball Jr. 163 vs. Alshamar Johnson 164
Michael Valentin 137 vs. Efren Nunez 133
Bobby Harris III 167 vs. Amadeu Cristiano 167
Jarel Pemberton 162 vs. Rene Nazare 165