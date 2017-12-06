Weights from Rhode Island

Listed below are weights for all the participants in Thursday night’s CES Boxing 2017 season finale at Twin River Casino. The official start time Thursday is 7 p.m. ET. Doors open at 6. The FIGHTNIGHT LIVE stream on Facebook begins at 8.

Khiary Gray 148 vs. Greg Jackson 148

Natasha Spence 145 vs. Aleksandra Magdziak Lopes 147

Anthony Marsella Jr. 137 vs. Oscar Eduardo Quezada 135

Jamaine Ortiz 134 vs. Derrick Murray 135

Kendrick Ball Jr. 163 vs. Alshamar Johnson 164

Michael Valentin 137 vs. Efren Nunez 133

Bobby Harris III 167 vs. Amadeu Cristiano 167

Jarel Pemberton 162 vs. Rene Nazare 165