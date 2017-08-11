Weights from Monterrey

Omar Chávez 156 vs. Roberto García 156
(WBC silver middleweight title)
Moisés Calleros 108 vs. Mario Rodríguez 108
Jorge García 149 vs. Agustín Lugo 149
Jesús Quijada 132 vs. Diego Fabián Eligio 132
Max Flores 112 vs. David Martínez 112.4
Sergio Sánchez 122 vs. José J. Gutiérrez 122.5
Adrian Curiel 112 vs. Emmanuel Zuñiga 112
David Picazo 122 vs. Oscar Espinoza 123
José A Torres 115 vs. Gerardo Otero 116
Venue: Gym Independent Nuevo Leon, Monterrey NL
TV: Azteca 7, beIN Sports
Promoter: Zanfer Promotions