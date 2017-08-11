Weights from Monterrey

Omar Chávez 156 vs. Roberto García 156

(WBC silver middleweight title)



Moisés Calleros 108 vs. Mario Rodríguez 108

Jorge García 149 vs. Agustín Lugo 149

Jesús Quijada 132 vs. Diego Fabián Eligio 132

Max Flores 112 vs. David Martínez 112.4

Sergio Sánchez 122 vs. José J. Gutiérrez 122.5

Adrian Curiel 112 vs. Emmanuel Zuñiga 112

David Picazo 122 vs. Oscar Espinoza 123

José A Torres 115 vs. Gerardo Otero 116

Venue: Gym Independent Nuevo Leon, Monterrey NL

TV: Azteca 7, beIN Sports

Promoter: Zanfer Promotions