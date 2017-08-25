Weights from Finland

Here are the official results from the weigh-in of the Olavinlinna Boxing Night event. The night will feature bouts from WBC super featherweight world champion Eva Wahlström, light heavyweight prospect Niklas Räsänen, EBU-EU contender Jussi Koivula and others.

Niklas Räsänen 174,8 vs. Patrick Mendy 175,9

Eva Wahlström 133,8 vs. Irma Balijagic Adler 131,2

Jussi Koivula 149,7 vs. Pal Olah 148,6

Oskari Metz 146,2 vs. Temur Abuladze 145,5

Sami Enbom 181,2 vs. Stanislav Escher 177,7

Tuomo Eronen 129,2 vs. Giorgi Abuladze 124,8

Jose Antonio Sanchez Romero 122,6 vs. Tornike Tortladze 125,2

Antti Hietala 151,9 vs. Robizoni Omsarahsvili 153,2

Venue: Olavinlinna Castle, Savonlinna

Live stream: Viaplay

Promoter: Dominus Boxing Group