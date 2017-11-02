Weights From Detroit

By Brad Snyder

Photos: Bob Ryder

Winford Harris 159.4 vs. Chris Chatman 158

Isiah Jones 160 vs. Antonio Wade 159.6

Mohammed Adam 142.6 vs. Darroyl Humphrey 146

John Chalbeck 162.6 vs. Rick Morias 167.4

Darryl Cunningham 162.2 vs. Erskine Wade 163.2

Ray Darden 175.4 vs. Dewayne Williams 171.2

Derrick Coleman 158.2 vs. Rakim Johnson 158.8

Venue: Sound Board inside Motor City Casino-Hotel

Promoter: Carlos Llinas (Carlos Llinas Productions)

Tickets: Ticketmaster.com or Sound Board box office

Doors Open 6:30 PM Friday, First Bout 7:15 PM

Promoter Carlos Llinas of CLIP Boxing brings “Night of Knockouts XI” to the Soundboard at MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit this Friday (November 3rd). The seven-bout card is headlined with a pair of undefeated Michigan middleweights going toe-to-toe. National Golden Glove Champion Isiah Jones (4-0, 3 KOs) faces off against Antonio Wade (4-0, 3 KOs) in the main event. This contest will not only add a blemish to one of their undefeated records but it will also be the first time each fighter takes on the challenge of eight rounds!

Another unique attraction is that the father of Antonio Wade is featured. Erskine Wade (21-8-1, 13 KOs) will help produce a rare father and son fight on same card as he clashes with seasoned veteran Darryl Cunningham (36-9, 14 KOs). The combined age of both fighters hits the century mark, with Cunningham (age 43) listed as an active fighter and Wade (age 57) having not fought since 1994.

Fans will be pleased to know that Winford “Hot Boy” Harris (15-0, 9 KOs) of Detroit looks to continue to climb the middleweight ranks, as he faces as a very tough opponent in Chris Chatman (14-7-1, 5 KOs) of Chicago. Detroit fans are anxiously anticipating the age-old rivalry between Motown fighter and a “Windy City” fighter.

Also fan favorite Mohamed Adam (9-0, 7 KOs) will fight Darryl Humphrey (3-11) in a lightweight encounter. Middleweights John Chalbeck (7-0, 5 KOs) and Rick Morais (2-8) will have a rematch. Chalbeck scored an unanimous decision at their first encounter on June 23rd which had the fans demanding more rounds!

Other fights have Ray Darden (13-24, 4 KOs) facing Dwayne Williams (5-7-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round lightweight confrontation.

Opening the night will be Derrick Coleman (8-10-2, 3 KOs) facing off with Rakim Johnson (1-6-1, 1 KO) in a four-round middleweight bout.

Tickets are still available at the Soundboard box office (800-745-3000) and Ticketmaster.com. Doors open at 6:30p and the first bell is at 7pm.