Weights from Bethlehem, PA

Myke Fox 143 vs. Manuel Reyes 147.9

Victor Vazquez 137.3 vs. Rcardo Garcia 136.7

Joseph Adorno 133.9 vs. Corben Page 132.8

Juan Sanchez 126 vs. James Early 129.2

Harold Lopez 113.6 vs. Jerrod Miner 116.7

Michael Coffie 273.8 vs. Ralph Alexander 229

Hector Bayanilla 121.8 vs. Jose Elizondo 119.9

Martino Jules 126.3 vs. Weusi Johnson 127.9

*The Frank De Alba vs. Ivan Najera main event bout was canceled due to Najera being 15 pounds overweight

Promoter: King’s Promotions

Venue: Sands Bethlehem Event Center

1st Bell: 7 PM / 6 PM ET

TV: Eleven Sports (Tape Delayed)

