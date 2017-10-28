Weights from Auburn, Washington

By Ricardo Ibarra
Marquice Weston 202 vs. Steven Lyons 212
Steven Villalobos 149.5 vs. Cory Vom Baur 145.5
Kevin Torres 149.5 vs. Kevin Davila 144
Richard Vansiclen 174 vs. Alex Cazac 171
Nicolas Jefferson 146.5 vs. Ramel Snegur 142
John Peak 170.5 vs. Carlos Villanueva 178
Cris Reyes 143 vs. Johnathan Arias 148.5
Sebastian Baltazar 119.5 vs. Marcos Flores 120
Justin Milani 196 vs. Kevin Roberson 195.5
Venue: Green River Conference and Event Center, Auburn, Washington
Promoter: Pacific Northwest Professional Boxing Promotions