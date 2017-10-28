Weights from Auburn, Washington

By Ricardo Ibarra

Marquice Weston 202 vs. Steven Lyons 212

Steven Villalobos 149.5 vs. Cory Vom Baur 145.5

Kevin Torres 149.5 vs. Kevin Davila 144

Richard Vansiclen 174 vs. Alex Cazac 171

Nicolas Jefferson 146.5 vs. Ramel Snegur 142

John Peak 170.5 vs. Carlos Villanueva 178

Cris Reyes 143 vs. Johnathan Arias 148.5

Sebastian Baltazar 119.5 vs. Marcos Flores 120

Justin Milani 196 vs. Kevin Roberson 195.5

Venue: Green River Conference and Event Center, Auburn, Washington

Promoter: Pacific Northwest Professional Boxing Promotions