Weights from Atlantic City

Derrick Webster 167.8 vs. Lamar Harris 167.9

Prince Badi Ajamu 191.4 vs. Edgar Perez 190

Mike Hilton 198.5 vs. Willis Lockett 194.6

Shaddy Gamhour 163.5 vs. Jessie Singletary 167.3

Lamont McLaughlin 167.2 vs. Tahlik Taylor 172.8

Zhang Zhilei 254.8 vs. Nick Guivas 238

Venue: The Claridge Hotel

Promoter: Mis Downing Promotions in association with Square Ring Promotions

1st Bell: 7 PM ET; Doors open at 6 PM ET

Tickets are priced at $125, $100, $75 & $50 and can be purchased at The Claridge Hotel or by calling 609-815-1181