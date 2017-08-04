Webster-Harris AC final Presser

Below are quotes from Thursday afternoon’s press conference at the Flagship Resort in Atlantic City before Saturday night’s Boardwalk Brawls card at The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City. The card, which is promoted by Mis Downing Promotions in association with Square Ring Promotions is headlined by super middleweight Derrick Webster (23-1, 12 KOs) of Glassboro, New Jersey taking on Lamar Harris (9-13-4, 5 KOs) of Saint Louis in a bout scheduled for eight-rounds.

Derrick Webster: “This fight is going to be very exciting. This is going to be an action-packed card. I want to thank Roy Jones, Jr. Roy always has time for anybody who wants to take a picture. I don’t know what I would do without him.”

Prince Badi Ajamu: “I look forward to this special and great show. I have been helping a lot of fighters out over the years, and when you put that kind of energy and effort out, I want to be on the main stage and help myself. I am not over looking Perez. You might think a fighter is not good, but he is as good as he is the night of the fight so I am not taking anyone lightly. I am expecting him to come with his best.”

Zhang Zhilei: “I am from China and I came here three years ago to pursue my dream of being a professional boxer. I want to thank everyone for this opportunity, and it will be a great fight.”

Shaddy Gamhour: “I am from Sweden, but I am very happy for this opportunity to fight in Atlantic City. I been here training three months, so this is just another fight.”

Roy Jones Jr: “It is very inspirational to see people come in and strive to do things we want to do in our careers. I had my 2nd career fight here in Atlantic City, and this is something we should bring back. I am happy to bringing my guys to fight on Mis Downing’s cards. It is possible that I will have a rematch with Prince Badi, but he has to do what he needs to do on Saturday.”

In the eight-round co-feature, come-backing cruiserweight Prince Badi Ajamu (27-3-1, 15 KO’s) of Camden, NJ will take on Edgar Perez (7-21, 3 Kos) of Chicago.

Also on the bill will be former United States Olympian Terrance Cauthen (36-8, 9 KO’s) of Trenton, NJ will fight Nick Valliere (5-2, 2 KO’s) of Forked River, New Jersey in a six-round super welterweight bout.

In a ten round-bout:

World-Ranked Heavyweight, Zhang Zhilei (16-0, 12 KOs) of Las Vegas via China, and is ranked number-13 by the WBO will take on Nick Guivas (13-7-2, 9 KO’s) of Topeka, Kansas.

Also in six-round bouts:

Mike Hilton (6-0, 6 KOs) of Trenton, NJ will take on veteran Willis Lockett (14-20-6, 5 KO’s) of Takoma Park, Maryland in a cruiserweight bout.

Vidal Rivera (6-0, 4 KO’s) of Camden, New Jersey will take on an opponent to be named in a featherweight bout.

In four round bouts:

Shaddy Gamhour (1-0, 1 KO) of Pensacola, Florida will battle Jessie Singletary (0-2) of Washington, DC in a middleweight bout.

Lamont McLaughlin (0-1) of Philadelphia battles Tahlik Taylor (1-7) of Freeport, NY in a super middleweight affair.

Dion Richardson (3-1, 2 KOs) of Newark, NJ will fight against Felip Nazario (0-7) of Bronx, NY in a lightweight bout.

Tickets are priced at $125, $100, $75 & $50 and can be purchased at The Claridge Hotel or by calling 609-815-1181