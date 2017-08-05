Webster destroys Harris in 2

Derrick Webster continued his quest towards a world title shot by taking out Lamar Harris in a scheduled eight-round super middleweight bout that headlined a six-bout card at The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City. Webster dropped Harris at the end of round one as he landed a perfect straight left hand. After that it was a matter of when Webster would end the night., as Harris was hurt, but came out to endure 28 seconds of pounding before the bout was stopped.

Webster, 167.8 lbs of Glassboro, NJ is now 24-1 with 13 knockouts. Harris, 167.9 lbs of Saint Louis, Missouri is now 9-14-4.

“We have been working hard, and now I am looking for a title. I want George Groves,” said Webster.

“I knew after I dropped him after the first round, the fight would be over soon thereafter. I know Groves is in the tournament, so why not Badou Jack. I would love to fight him.”

Prince Badi Ajamu shook eight years of ring rust to pound out an eight-round uannimous decision over Edgar Perez in a cruiserweight bout.

Ajamu, 191.4 lbs of Camden, NJ won by scores of 80-72 twice and 79-73 and is now 28-3-1. Perez, 190 lbs of Chicago is 7-22.

“It was a good fight. I give myself a C. Everything is about knockouts,” said Ajamu. “I broke him down mentally. You could see that I had a lot of ring rust, as I don’t miss as many shots as I did, but I started to feel good around the 5th round.”

Ajamu has been linked to a rematch with Roy Jones, Jr. who beat Ajamu back in 2006.

Jones was ringside and believes that the fight could happen in November.

“He did more than enough to earn the rematch tonight. Now it is just a matter of making it work financially and all by getting sponsorship’s and such, and that fight can happen, said Jones.

The show was promoted by Mis Downing Promotions in association with Square Ring Promotions.