WBSS: New measures to prevent draws

According to promoter Kalle Sauerland, the World Boxing Super Series will take special measures to prevent draws. First, instead of three judges, there will be four judges scoring the fight. However, the fourth scorecard will only be used if the other three cards result in a draw. In the event the fourth card is also a draw, the winner of the final round will decide who moves ahead in the tournament. Sauerland points out that this rule change has been approved by all four world organizations. In addition, he stated that “instant replay” will be used to help assess controversial situations, and all fighters are subject to VADA testing.

The $50 million WBSS tournament kicks off Saturday in Berlin with a quarterfinal clash between WBO cruiserweight champion Aleksandr Usyk and former champ Marco Huck. The two-division tourney has attracted virtually all the world’s top cruiserweights, along with a strong crop of super middleweights.

With just five days to go, there are still no networks carrying the 14 match tournament in the USA. Part of the problem is 1) a shortage of American participants, and 2) with most the fights taking place in Europe, networks don’t care for the afternoon start times Stateside. Hopefully, USA television will step up and carry the package.