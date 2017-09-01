WBSS launch just a week away

Eight weeks of great fights in the World Boxing Super Series kick off on September 9. The $50 million 16-man elimination tournament features elite fighters in the cruiserweight and super middleweight divisions – and an undisputed cruiserweight world champion will be crowned as the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO champions are all competing.

The WBSS has been picked up by Super Channel in Canada and ProSieben Sat.1 in Germany, but no television has been announced so far in the USA or UK – and we’re just eight days away.

The lineup:

September 9 – Cruiserweight Quarter-Final

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Marco Huck (WBO World)

Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin, Germany

September 16 – Super Middleweight Quarter-Final

Callum Smith vs. Erik Skoglund (WBC Diamond)

Echo Arena, Liverpool, United Kingdom

September 23 – Cruiserweight Quarter-Final

Yunier Dorticos vs. Dmitry Kudryashov (WBA World)

Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas, USA

September 30 – Cruiserweight Quarter-Final

Mairis Briedis vs. Mike Perez (WBC World)

Riga Arena, Riga, Latvia

October 7 – Super Middleweight Quarter-Final

Chris Eubank Jr vs. Avni Yildirim (IBO World)

Hanns-Martin-Schleyer Halle, Stuttgart, Germany

October 14 – Super Middleweight Quarter-Final

George Groves vs. Jamie Cox (WBA Super)

The SSE Arena, Wembley, London, United Kingdom

TBA – Cruiserweight Quarter-Final

Murat Gassiev vs. Krzysztof Wlodarczyk (IBF World)

TBA – Super Middleweight Quarter-Final

Juergen Braehmer vs. Rob Brant