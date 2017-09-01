WBSS launch just a week away

Eight weeks of great fights in the World Boxing Super Series kick off on September 9. The $50 million 16-man elimination tournament features elite fighters in the cruiserweight and super middleweight divisions – and an undisputed cruiserweight world champion will be crowned as the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO champions are all competing.
The WBSS has been picked up by Super Channel in Canada and ProSieben Sat.1 in Germany, but no television has been announced so far in the USA or UK – and we’re just eight days away.
The lineup:
September 9 – Cruiserweight Quarter-Final
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Marco Huck (WBO World)
Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin, Germany
September 16 – Super Middleweight Quarter-Final
Callum Smith vs. Erik Skoglund (WBC Diamond)
Echo Arena, Liverpool, United Kingdom
September 23 – Cruiserweight Quarter-Final
Yunier Dorticos vs. Dmitry Kudryashov (WBA World)
Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas, USA
September 30 – Cruiserweight Quarter-Final
Mairis Briedis vs. Mike Perez (WBC World)
Riga Arena, Riga, Latvia
October 7 – Super Middleweight Quarter-Final
Chris Eubank Jr vs. Avni Yildirim (IBO World)
Hanns-Martin-Schleyer Halle, Stuttgart, Germany
October 14 – Super Middleweight Quarter-Final
George Groves vs. Jamie Cox (WBA Super)
The SSE Arena, Wembley, London, United Kingdom
TBA – Cruiserweight Quarter-Final
Murat Gassiev vs. Krzysztof Wlodarczyk (IBF World)
TBA – Super Middleweight Quarter-Final
Juergen Braehmer vs. Rob Brant