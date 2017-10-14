October 14, 2017

WBSS: Groves KOs Cox in four

WBA super middleweight world champion George Groves (27-3, 20 KOs) retained his title with a fourth round KO over previously unbeaten Jamie Cox (24-1, 13 KOs) on Saturday night in a World Boxing Super Series quarter-final clash at The SSE Arena in London. Cox was the aggressor early, taking the fight to Groves. But Groves showed his class, knocking out Cox with a body shot to the ribs. Cox was down for the count. Time was 1:42. Next up will be Groves vs. Chris Eubank Jr. in January in the WBSS semi-final.

