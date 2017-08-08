WBSS: Eubank-Yildirim lands in Germany

IBO super middleweight beltholder Chris Eubank Jr. (25-1-0, 19 KOs) meets Avni Yildirim (16-0, 10 KOs) on October 7 in a World Boxing Super Series clash quarter-final bout at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer Halle in Stuttgart, Germany.

Eubank Jr. has joined Floyd Mayweather’s training camp in Las Vegas ahead of Floyd’s fight with Conor McGregor. “What is Chris going to learn there, apart from hide-and-seek?,” said Yildirim. “I like Mayweather, he is a special guy. But Eubank is not Mayweather. Seriously, what is he going to learn from a welterweight, to run away for 12 rounds? The fans want a fight, I want a fight! If he is man enough, me versus Chris will be a good fight.”

Eubank stated, “Yildirim’s chin hasn’t been tested, I will test it to the absolute limit and if it has even the slightest bit of weakness he won’t last six rounds.”

As for the fight being on Germany, Yildirim from Istanbul, Turkey, commented “I am very happy that the fight is in Stuttgart because for me it is like a second Turkey.”

“I don’t mind about fighting in Germany,” said Eubank Jr. “I honestly don’t mind where I fight. I could be fighting in a phone box. It really doesn’t matter to me as long as I get the win that’s all I care about.”