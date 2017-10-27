October 27, 2017

WBSS: Braehmer hands first loss to Brant

Two-time former light heavyweight world champion Juergen Braehmer (49-3, 35 KOs) moved down to super middleweight to compete in the $50 million World Boxing Super Series on Friday night at the Sport-und- Kongresshalle in Schwerin, Germany. For twelve rounds, the 39-year-old Braehmer, naturally the bigger man, walked down previously unbeaten Rob “Bravo” Brant (22-1, 15 KOs), the only American in the tournament who is ranked WBA #2 at middleweight. Scores were 119-109, 118-110, 116-112. Braehmer will now face Callum Smith in the WBSS semi-final in early 2018.

Undercard Results from Schwerin, Germany
