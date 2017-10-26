October 26, 2017

WBSS: Braehmer, Brant make weight

Former two-time light heavyweight world champion Juergen Braehmer had no problems making the super middleweight limit, weighing in with 1.2 pounds to spare. Braehmer (48-3, 35 KOs) scaled in at 166.8 pounds on Thursday for his World Boxing Super Series quarterfinal against unbeaten American Rob Brant (22-0, 15 KOs), who weighed 166. The bout takes place Friday in the 39-year-old Braehmer’s hometown of Schwerin, Germany. The winner will meet Callum Smith in the WBSS semi-final early next year.

The telecast will end a nice two-month run for the World Boxing Super Series. The tournament brought quality fights to boxing fans for eight consecutive weeks.

Kovalev-Sharbranskyy now for vacant WBO LH title
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.