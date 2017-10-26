WBSS: Braehmer, Brant make weight

Former two-time light heavyweight world champion Juergen Braehmer had no problems making the super middleweight limit, weighing in with 1.2 pounds to spare. Braehmer (48-3, 35 KOs) scaled in at 166.8 pounds on Thursday for his World Boxing Super Series quarterfinal against unbeaten American Rob Brant (22-0, 15 KOs), who weighed 166. The bout takes place Friday in the 39-year-old Braehmer’s hometown of Schwerin, Germany. The winner will meet Callum Smith in the WBSS semi-final early next year.

The telecast will end a nice two-month run for the World Boxing Super Series. The tournament brought quality fights to boxing fans for eight consecutive weeks.