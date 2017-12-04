WBO#4 Arakawa defeats Filipino Aguelo

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

WBO#4 veteran southpaw lightweight Nihito Arakawa (31-6-1, 18 KOs), 137.75, pounded out a unanimous verdict (97-93 twice, 98-93) over durable Filipino Adonis Aguelo (28-17-2, 19 KOs), 138, over ten non-title frames on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Arakawa, a shaven skulled warrior, took the initiative with his faster combinations, but whenever he mixed it up, Aguelo furiously retaliated with persistent body shots to the Japanese lefty, who had to return to his original outboxing strategy. Aguelo displayed a better performance than expected, having Arakawa take a tough time in the close quarter.

Elongated JBC#8 super-welter Yuto Shimizu (12-3-2, 5 KOs) hit the canvas with an opening left hook from Indonesian Maxi Yeninar, but fought back hard with a vicious body shot to sink him for the count at 2:39 of the first round in a scheduled eight.