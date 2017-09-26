WBO VP Duggan: Parker deserved the win

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO Vice-President John Duggan said the twelve round decision for WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker over WBO mandatory contender Hughie Fury last Saturday in Manchester was correct. “I think he won the fight,” Duggan told Newshub. “I think he won a close fight. Just because the score was wide, doesn’t mean it wasn’t close. With the way boxing’s scored, you can have an extremely close fight and have a boxer win every round by a close margin. That happens quite a bit. I thought the score (118-110) was regular, and I thought the 114-114 score was somewhat unusual. [Parker] deserved the win. He boxed courageously in a hostile environment.”

Fury’s promoter Mick Hennessey stated after the fight that they plan to lodge a protest with the WBO over the result.