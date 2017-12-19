WBO: Verdejo must rebuild career

By Rey Colón -The Sport Press

WBO President Francisco ‘Paco’ Valcárcel says lightweight contender Félix ‘El Diamante’ Verdejo (23-0, 15 KOs) will have to press the reset button. “Verdejo has to rebuild his career and come back again. He was number one for a lot of time and he could have fought for the title. It didn’t happen and now he has to rebuild his career,” he said.

Verdejo, a London Olympian promoted by Top Rank, has been plagued by personal setbacks including a motorcycle accident, minor injuries and a couple of drab performances that have raised the red flag. A few days ago, it was announced that he would fight on Top Rank’s St. Patrick Day card in New York City against an opponent to be named.

Meanwhile, #1 Ray Beltrán (34-7-1, 21 KOs) will face #3 Paulus Moses (40-3, 25 KOs) on February 18 for the WBO lightweight title formerly held by Terry Flanagan, who will now face apparently Maurice Hooper for the vacant WBO 140lb title.