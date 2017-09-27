WBO Update

Statement from WBO President Francisco “Paco” Valcarcel: Greetings all, I would like to update everyone on the situation here in Puerto Rico. As of today, everyone from the WBO family is safe, conditions here are tough without the daily essentials like electricity, water and gasoline but at least we have our health which is more important than any commodity.

I would like to inform all convention attendees that the 30th Annual 2017 WBO Congress Cruise on October 23, leaving from the Port of Miami is a GO. We have established a temporary office in Orlando, Florida so we can finish all the last minute preparations for the WBO Congress. This week I will announce the address and the phone number of our office in Orlando so we can continue to provide our services to all. God Bless and I look forward to spending time with all of you in October.