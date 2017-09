The WBO Championship Committee has denied the request of Zou Xuan Sports of China on behalf of Chinese boxing icon Zou Shiming for an immediate rematch against WBO flyweight champion Sho Kimura. Hand-picked opponent Kimura shockingly knocked out and dethroned Shiming on July 28 in Shanghai, China. Th 36-year-old Shiming had recently hooked up with trainer Robert Garcia and hoped to get quick revenge against Kimura, whose win was a colossal upset.