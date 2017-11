The WBO Grievance Committee has affirmed the determination of the WBO Championship Committee in regard to the September 18 decision rejecting an immediate rematch between WBO flyweight champion Sho Kimura and former champ Zou Shiming. The Shiming camp has been pulling out all the stops in trying to wrangle a direct rematch with Kimura, a hand-picked challenger who came to China and delivered a monumental upset over national hero Shiming.