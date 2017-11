WBO bantamweight champion Zolani Tete (26-3, 21 KOs) needed just 11 seconds to knock out challenger Siboniso Gonya (11-2, 5 KOs) on Saturday night at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Southpaw Tete came out, landed a right hook and it was over. The fight was the quickest world title fight in the history of boxing.