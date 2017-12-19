December 19, 2017

WBO #9 Okada halts #8 Pagara to win vacant WBO ASPACT 140lb belt

By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten Japanese prospect, WBO#9 Hiroki Okada (17-0, 12 KOs), 140, very impressively acquired the vacant WBO Asia Pacific 140-pound belt when he kept throwing stinging lefts to the face of WBO#8 Filipino Jason Pagara (40-3-1, 25 KOs), 142.5, and Pagara abruptly turned his back for surrender at 0:59 of the sixth round in a scheduled twelve on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. Pagara, a bright prospect from Cebu, had failed to make the junior welter limit by two pounds and a half, and didn’t seem to be in best shape, but Okada’s Larry Holmes-like jabs were obviously effective enough to hurt the loser. Before he quit going on midway in the fatal session, all the judges had it 50-45 in Okada’s favor.

(More to come)

IBF Convention headed to Italy
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.