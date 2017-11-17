WBO #7 welter Santillan still unbeaten

Giovani Santillan (23-0, 13 KOs), the #7 rated welterweight by the WBO, delivered a masterful performance in knocking out Dodzi Kemeh (13-2, 12 KOs) in the fourth round Friday night at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California. With the knockout win, Santillan successfully defended his WBO NABO Title for the first time.

“I wanted this performance to be memorable and it certainly was,” said Santillan, who lives in San Diego, but conducts most of his sparring in Los Angeles. “I’ve worked hard to get to this point and I look forward to what’s ahead in 2018.”

Santillan likely climbs the rankings after his emphatic win, potentially landing inside the top five and earning serious consideration for a world title opportunity.

The unbeaten southpaw was on point Friday night from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif. He landed a jarring left upper cut that constantly split the guard of the bigger Kemeh. He used an accurate jab to keep Kemeh honest, and he closed out the show by landing steady combinations.

After the fourth round, Kemeh confusingly walked toward a neutral corner, which prompted an examination by the ringside physician. He consequently ruled him unfit to continue, which led to the fourth round stoppage win for Santillan.

Featherweight Erick Ituarte (19-1-1, 3 KOs) shot out of the corner with both hands firing resulting in a first round (2:52) knockout of veteran Gustavo Molina (15-17, 5 KOs) in the “New Blood” co-feature.

Ituarte looked like a man on a mission launching combination after combination. Near the end of the first round, Iturate punched Molina into his corner and delivered an onslaught that forced referee Raul Caiz, Jr. to stop the fight just seconds before the bell.

“I wanted to start fast and not let this go to the judges,” said Ituarte, who won his last two fights by split decision. “He wasn’t ready for what I brought tonight [Friday].”

Lightweights Manuel Mendez (15-2-3, 11 KOs) and Abraham Cordero (13-3-2, 7 KOs) fought to a majority draw as neither boxer could put their stamp on the 8-round fight. Each fighter had moments, with Mendez finding success inside the pocket, and Cordero attacking well from the outside.