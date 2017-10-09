WBO #5 Moises Calleros returns Oct 20

Report/Photo: David Finger

With the recent shakeup in the WBO mini-flyweight division, with champion Tatsuya Fukuhara losing his title to Ryu Yamanaka and #1 ranked Panya Pradabsri losing in a stunning upset last week in China, one fighter, in particular, is poised to capitalize on the chaos.



Mexico’s Moises Calleros (27-7-1, 15 KOs), the 5th ranked WBO mini-flyweight, hopes to edge his way into the top four on the basis of good ol’ fashion activity. Calleros headlines an interesting card in Monclova, Mexico on October 20 as he takes on countryman Erick Zamora (8-7-2, 1 KO) at the Gimnasio Milo Martinez de la Rosa.

The fight card, billed “Rumbo a la Gran Batalla” initially seemed to be little more than an intriguing tune-up for the hard punching Mexican from Monclova. But with the recent shake-up in the division fans of Calleros recognize that a dominant performance from the Monclova native could propel him into a world title fight in his next fight.

His opponent, a durable journeyman from Tlalnepantla, is looking to finally break into contention after a promising start to his career (he was undefeated in his first five fights after turning professional). However, although he has been stopped only twice (by hard punching undefeated prospect Joselito Velasquez and undefeated Jorge Alberto Martinez) there is no question that Calleros is a huge step up in class for Zamora, who is a cousin to former WBC female light flyweight champion Ibeth “La Roca” Zamora.

Rounding off the undercard is highly touted lightweight prospect Diego Fabian Eligio (16-1, 6 KOs) as he takes on Juan “Forastero” Martinez (1-1, 0 KOs) in a scheduled eight-rounder. Eligio, who hails from nearby Monterrey, is seen as one of the better young prospects in Northern Mexico, having won the WBC FECOMBOX lightweight title in 2016. Also rounding off the card is Juan Daniel “Yoni” Galvan and Raul “El Mazo” Guerrero in separate bouts. The Promociones Menchaca card is slated to kick off at 7:00 PM with tickets starting at $100 pesos for general admission at $300 pesos for VIP.