September 25, 2017

WBO #4 Schwarz injured in training

WBO #4 heavyweight Tom Schwarz suffered a back injury in training and is off Saturday’s SES Boxing card at the Maritim Hotel in Magdeburg, Germany. Schwarz is actually recovering from surgery performed last Friday.

There will be two replacement bouts.

Unbeaten cruiserweight Adam Deines (12-0-1, 7 KOs), who had been sparring with WBC champion Mairis Briedis in Latvia, will face TBA. Also, WBO #12 light heavyweight Dominic Bösel (25-1, 10 KOs) returns on short notice against Ali Sijaric (14-3, 12 KOs).

